Go Back in Time: 26 Amazing Then-and-now Google Images of South Jersey

Global pandemic aside, we have seen a lot of changes here in Atlantic and Cape May Counties over the past few years.

Lots of empty lots are now bustling shopping centers, casinos in Atlantic City with big names attached to them have changed hands, and even how we get from A to B across our area has greatly improved.

Get our free mobile app

Thanks to Google Street View, it's pretty easy to go back in time to see how things were. And with this look back in time, you can get a sense of just how quickly things have evolved around here in only the last ten years or so...

26 Google Street View Images That Show Just How Much South Jersey Has Changed

Once everywhere, only a few payphones remain around Atlantic County

10 Things That Should Replace the Burned-out Former Furniture Store in Egg Harbor Township