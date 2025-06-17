A local South Jersey business has made a big contribution to help the hunger challenged in our area. Spencer's and Spirit Halloween has donated $100,000 to the Community Food Bank of New Jersey.

Spencer's and Spirit Halloween's headquarters are located on the Black Horse Pike, just about a mile from the Food Bank's Egg Harbor Township location.

READ MORE: My Life-long love affair with Spencer's Gifts

READ MORE: New Jersey singles aren't very picky

Spencer's and Spirit Halloween CEO Steven Silverstein and President/COO Ike Silvera, along with the Community FoodBank of New Jersey’s Director of External Affairs, Torrina Bennet-Michael. Spencer's and Spirit Halloween CEO Steven Silverstein and President/COO Ike Silvera, along with the Community FoodBank of New Jersey’s Director of External Affairs, Torrina Bennet-Michael. loading...

Helping out an important local cause

This marks the fourth year that Spencer's and Spirit Halloween has helped the Food Bank's hunger relief efforts. The company has now donated over $400,000 to help the fight against hunger in New Jersey.

According to Spencer's and Spirit Halloween officials, .$50,000 of this year's donation is specifically directed to "help fill the gap left by recent federal cuts to the Local Food Purchase Assistance program. This donation will support purchasing fresh produce and food distribution efforts."

Elizabeth McCarthy, President & CEO of the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, had this to say: “Their contributions have made a significant impact on the lives of families, particularly in South Jersey, where more than 70,000 people are food insecure, and we are deeply grateful for their partnership.”

Get our free mobile app

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

A good partnership with Community Food Bank

Spencer and Spirit Halloween's commitment to the Community Food Bank goes beyond pure dollars. In the last few years over 740 employees of the company have volunteered more than 1,500 hours with the food bank. A company spokesperson says, "We believe in coming together to create real change, building lasting relationships, and being there for our community year after year."

A tip of the cap to Spencer's and Spirit Halloween!

Most Popular Baby Names According To Social Security Administration Most popular baby names according to Google searches are one thing, but that doesn't mean they're the names parents are actually choosing to put on the birth certificate. The only way to really know which names are the most popular are to check with Social Security . We've got the list! Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal