I spoke with a colleague about the idea for this article, and they suggested I was being picky or petty. "It's just an email."

Sure, if it's an informal email from me to a friend or acquaintance, I can accept spelling errors. An email that comes from within a taxpayer-funded school system.

Egg Harbor Township Schools get an "F" for this email

I was forwarded a copy of this email that was sent out about high school graduation ceremonies last week. There's an obvious spelling error: The word "Graduation" is spelled wrong. It's spelled as "Gradation."

Honestly, it was difficult to give that misspelled word to you, because as I type this, I'm using Grammarly to check my spelling, and it doesn't like me misspelling words on purpose.

Hey, EHT schools: aren't your people using any kind of spell check? Isn't there some kind of checks and balances before a mass email is sent to parents, or can anyone just get on a keyboard and fire away?

Schools should set an example

Hey, I get it, we all make mistakes. You might just find a mistake (or several) in this article, and shoot me back a nasty comment. I get that. I've certainly put myself out there and opened myself up to it.

The thing is, your taxes aren't paying anything to me or my company to teach your children.

Schools should be better than the rest. They should set the good example, not be a bad example.

Do better, Egg Harbor Township Schools, do better.

