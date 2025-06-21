The Barefoot Country Music Fest - celebrating it's 5th yer - have signed an agreement with the City of Wildwood to return for at least five more years. Now, we know just when next's year's event will take place.

During a drone-light show Friday night, the dates for Barefoot 2026 were announced. The 6th annual Barefoot Country Music Fest on the Wildwood Beach will take place Thursday - Sunday, June 18-21.

Barefoot Country Music Fest a continuing success

The beginning of the Barefoot Country Music Fest was a little shaky, thanks to the onset of the COVID problem. The first year was supposed to take place in 2020, but it was postponed, and the first event finally took place in August 2021. It was moved to June 9 2022.

That first year, there was a lot of rain leading up to the event, but the festival went on, and was a hit. The following four years have all been success stories.

This year's event, so far, has been great, despite a weather interruption during Thursday's opening night. Still, after thunderstorms cleared, there were great performances by Megan Moroney and Rascal Flatts.

Friday night featured a great show by headliner Lainey Wilson.

Perfect weather is predicted for the remaining two days of the festival.

See you for Barefoot in 2026

The 2025 festival sold out quickly, and 2026 will no doubt be the same.

No acts have been announced yet, those announcements will probably start to come in the fall.

