Love spending time on the ice in the colder months but aren't exactly great at ice skating? Why not try ice go-karting? We tell you where to find it here in New Jersey.



These are some of the coolest-looking go-karts I've ever seen! They're like a cross between snow tubes and bumper cars but they glide over ice.

The individual go-karts are also colorful, available in green, pink, and yellow. They even light up at night.

NJ.com/YouTube NJ.com/YouTube loading...

This ice go-karting rink is currently up and running in Newark, New Jersey near Prudential Center, NJ.com reports.

Get our free mobile app

Newark Winter Village at Mulberry Commons Park is currently one of the only places in the country offering a go-karts-on-ice experience, according to Marcy DePina, Executive Director of Newark City Parks Foundation.

I think an attraction like this is totally worth the ride to Newark from other parts of New Jersey. The holiday season is all about making new memories and experiencing new things, and these ice go-karts fit the bill.

You can ride these go-karts from now through January 31, 2023 at Newark Winter Village. The cost to ride is $20/person, and you can book your visit in advance.

Watch them in action below (courtesy of NJ.com/YouTube)!

Oh, and the park also has heated igloos for rent. BONUS!

LOOK: 25 over-the-top Christmas displays from across America compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. To help get everyone in the mood for the upcoming holiday season, Stacker compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America.

All the Christmas-Themed Bars to Visit in Atlantic City, NJ What makes the holiday season extra festive? How about a visit to one of these Christmas-themed bars in Atlantic City!