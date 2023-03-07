GoFundMe for Family In Deadly Little Egg Harbor House Fire

After a house fire turned deadly in Little Egg Harbor on Monday, a GoFundMe campaign has been established to help the family involved with funeral expenses and basic needs.

A fire broke out at about 2 pm Monday at a large home on Harvest Way in Little Egg Harbor. Smoke from the fire could be seen from a distance and flames shot out of windows and quickly engulfed the roof of the house.

A man and dog were trapped in the house. When firefighters arrived, they were able to open the front door of the home and the dog escaped the fire. A man living in the home was not so lucky, according to Fox 29 News.

In a GoFundMe campaign established Monday, Bobbie Ackerman, who identified herself as the daughter of the homeowner, Christine Ackerman, said her mother was on her way home from work when she was told her house was on fire.

Bobbie Ackerman says her uncle died in the fire.

He was trapped inside. If you haven't seen the news yet, it's on CBS news. My siblings and I are at a loss of words...we can't believe this has happened. I'm setting this fundraiser up to help with his funeral costs and to help my mom and her boyfriend get back on their feet again with the things they will need.

At least two other homes close by were also damaged by the raging fire, as multiple fire companies and the Red Cross responded to the scene.

The man who died in the fire has not yet been identified by name and it isn't immediately known what caused the fire.

