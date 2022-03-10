Ever heard of Clusters Handcrafted Popcorn? Well, soon you'll be able to enjoy their treats along the Jersey Shore!

Clusters is already established in New Hope, Pennsylvania and Peddler's Village in Lahaska, P.A., and makes sweet and savory popcorn concoctions, like Cinnamon Toast, Sweet Habanero, Garlic Parmesan, and good ol' fashion Caramel Corn!

Get our free mobile app

Clusters' Wildwood shop, slated for a May opening, will reportedly take over the space formerly occupied by Sun n Sand Jewelry & Clothing, according to Wildwood365 on Instagram.

The popcorn makers will certainly fill a void left by Johnson's Popcorn, since they left the Wildwood Boardwalk the first summer of the pandemic. Two of Clusters Handcrafted Popcorn flavors I CANNOT wait to get my hands on are Loaded Baked Potato and Toasted Coconut. Especially, since many of their creations are GLUTEN FREE!

Clusters Wildwood is reportedly hiring. If you're interested, email wildwood@clusterspopcorn.com.

16 Boardwalk Foods That Keep South Jersey Coming Back for More From caramel corn to vinegar fries, these are the most talked about boardwalk favorites.

15 Kid-Friendly Places to Eat in South Jersey When you take the family out for a bite to eat, you want the kids to be able to have a little fun in an environment that welcomes them and lets them be themselves. Here's a bunch of kid-friendly restaurants in South Jersey.