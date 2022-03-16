There are quite a few famous people that originally hail from the Garden State.

Some of the most famous include Job Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen, Bruce Willis, Jack Nicholson, Queen Latifah, and Joe Pesci all once called Jersey "home". Well, in the next few years, you may be surprised at how many movies are made here in the Garden State, as well.

Governor Murphy signed a piece of legislature back in January that made it even easier for filmmakers to shoot their movies here in the Garden State ? .

The New Jersey Film and Digital Media Tax Credit Program has since given huge tax breaks to people wanting to use the good ole' Garden State as the backdrop of their motion pictures. The financial incentives include a 30-30% tax credit with a +2% diversity bonus.

In combination with federal aid, each year $300 million will be allocated to the industry. The program is currently set to run through 2034.

This week, Governor Murphy has been called a champion for the folks employed by film and television. He received the Motion Picture Association’s Industry Champion Award for being an ally to those in the entertainment industry. Fun fact about NJ's governor, did you know that back in the day, he thought he'd pursue acting as his career? Politics isn't too far of a stretch, right?

