GQ Magazine Calls Out Millville’s Own Mike Trout’s Mom and Dad

You live in Millville, New Jersey, you work hard, you raise your kids, you try to make a nice life for your family. Then it happens.



GQ Magazine throws you under the bus!

Our thoughts go out to the parents of the greatest baseball player on the planet, Mike Trout - he of Millville, New Jersey of course.

Jeff and Debbie Trout didn't break any fashion faux pas or anything else. Instead it's their allegiance to their son that kind of got a backhand slap from the writers/editors of GQ magazine. (In case you didn't know, GQ is a men's fashion magazine that's been around since 1931.)

GQ throws the Trouts under the bus in a story about Mike's teammate, Shohei Ohtani. The write points out that the Trouts are about the only fans there are of their son's team:

"It is impossible, on an afternoon like this, not to understand how a player like Shohei—or the last decade's standout talent, Mike Trout—forgoes a greater chance of winning to play for the Angels. Yes, six straight seasons below .500. Yes, a fan base that seems at times to comprise only residents of Balboa Island and Mike Trout's parents. It's an odd setting for the game's superstars"

GQ - Why do you do that to the Trouts?

Actually, in hindsight, maybe it's not the Trouts that they're throwing under the bus - maybe it's ALL the fans of the California Angels.

Sorry, Jeff and Debbie, GQ shouldn't have called you out!

PS.... Please tell Mike he should come on our show - the Cat Country 107.3 Morning Show with Joe and Jahna.

