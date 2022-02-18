We all Atlantic City is known for being a gambling and entertainment town, but it has tremendous restaurants all over the city.

There’s never been a shortage of great places to eat in the casinos, but I wanted to highlight the great places to visit outside of the gaming halls.

If you are at the casinos, there are tons of great options: Angeline at the Borgata, Council Oak in the Hard Rock, Nero's Italian Steakhouse and Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill at Caesars, Borgara’s Izakaya, Makai at Ocean Casino Resort, Martorano’s at Harrah's, the Twenties Italian Bistro in the Claridge, Il Mulino New York and Kuro at Hard Rock, along with many others are all tremendous places to try if you in the casino.

However, there are plenty of great options outside of the casino in the city, plenty of hidden gems, so here are my top picks for the best restaurants in Atlantic City, in no particular order.