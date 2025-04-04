Do you know about the Grace Kelly house?

Most people who've lived in Ocean City for a while know all too well all about the home that used to house the beautiful and talented Grace Kelly.

Princess Grace Kelly In Ocean City Getty Images loading...

If you don't know who she was, well, she was a Philly girl at heart. Grace Kelly was an actress who grew up in Philadelphia and went on to a wonderful acting career in the early to mid-1900s.

Get our free mobile app

Grace Kelly would actually later become the Princess of Monaco once she married Prince Rainier III.

Though she was a princess, people loved her because she NEVER forgot her roots.

Grace Kelly House OCNJ Google Street View loading...

Ocean City's Grace Kelly House

You'd think after becoming a princess, she would leave New Jersey behind, never to visit again. That was the opposite of who Grace Kelly was. She was a down-to-earth woman who never forgot where she came from.

In fact, she would always make sure to come back to Ocean City with her kids so they could enjoy America's Number 1 Family Resort town.

They would spend summers at Grace Kelly's GORGEOUS Spanish-style family home on 26th and Wesley. She was spotted quite often riding bikes around the neighborhood and doing all the things we all love to do when enjoying family time in Ocean City.

Famous Homes In Ocean City

The Grace Kelly house is still standing in Ocean City, even today! If you ever want to check it out, you'll find it by typing in 2536 Wesley Avenue, Ocean City, into Waze. It's right across the street from the beach, so you can't miss it.

Definitely worth checking out if you've never driven by. It was once the home of royalty!

Monaco Royals Attend Society Ball In Ireland Getty Images loading...

Here's What Makes Ocean City So Special You told us about the place or thing that makes Ocean City, NJ special to you Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis