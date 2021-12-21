These Country Artists Became Grand Ole Opry Members in 2021

The Grand Ole Opry is known for being one of country music's longest-running institutions. Since its Nov. 28, 1925 debut on the airwaves, the then-named WSM Barn Dance has brought the music of country artists both new and established into homes across the country.

Becoming an official member of the Grand Ole Opry is a career goal for many country artists, but only a select few are asked to join the ranks of the genre's most famous and beloved stars. Although over 200 artists have become members of the Grand Ole Opry, there are rules and regulations musicians must adhere by to maintain their membership each year. Many factors go into the selection process, but often times, a current member will endorse a fellow artist to be considered for induction.

On Dec. 19, Lauren Alaina became the newest country artist asked to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Her induction ceremony is expected to be held sometime in early 2022.

Until then, take a look at the country stars who were officially inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2021: