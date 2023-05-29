Grand Opening Set for the Iconic der Wunder Wiener in Bayville, NJ

We found out some answers about der Wunder Wiener coming to Bayville. How exciting.

I wrote an article several months ago about Wunder Wiener will be back and better than ever just down the road a little bit on Rt. 9 in Bayville. We want Der Wunder Wiener back. More and more work is being done so it looks like we're getting closer and closer.

Wunder Wiener, which was once in the former Beachwood Mall Plaza in Berkeley Township, will be moved down a little bit South on Rt 9 in the vacant lot between Black Beard's Cave and Fuller's Marina.

The owner Jerry LaCrosse was hurt badly when a car drove into the food truck. After this horrible accident, the community came together to help raise money for the LaCrosse family and Mr. LaCrosse always said Der Wunder Weiner will be built again. I'm really, really hoping this is true.

Recently I spoke to Jerry LaCrosse and he tells me they are shooting for a Grand Opening Date in Bayville. This is AMAZING, we are all excited about this. From the owner Jerry LaCrosse (we are so happy to hear he is doing well and excited to see him once again in his hot dog stand on Rt. 9).

We're trying for a June 11th opening which, ironically, is the 5th anniversary of the accident that destroyed the original one.

Before I heard from Jerry I heard from Joel Balazinski, Sr., owner of JB Custom Contracting, who is the general contractor of the new Der Wunder Wiener. He recently emailed me and gave me the good news. Wunder Weiner is definitely coming to Bayville. The address of where Der Wunder Wiener will eventually be is 108 Atlantic City Blvd. (Rt. 9) in Bavyille.

