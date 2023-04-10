Great Italian Restaurant in Somers Point, NJ You Must Try

One of my favorite pastimes is searching out new restaurants. When we moved out of Jersey, we came to appreciate the wealth of great restaurant options we had had in New Jersey.

Now that we're back, I've been discovering all kinds of great restaurants right here in our region.

Today, I want to share with you a restaurant that I found in Somers Point. Italian Street Restaurant and Pizza, located at 268 New Road is a place you need to check out.

They offer an extensive menu featuring some great pizza options. New York-style pizza is popular in our region. It's no different at this restaurant. Choose a New York-style pizza with a wide selection of toppings. Try the New York-Style Ricotta. It's topped with Ricotta, and broccoli along with a healthy dose of garlic. Yum.

The selection of grandma pizzas, thin crust square pizzas.

One way that Italian Street Restaurant and Pizza stands out from others, is they also offer a Detroit-style pizza. Detroit-style pizza is different, in that they are rectangular and thick. The crust is also chewy.

The pick of the Detroit-style pizza is their Holy Veggies pizza. It comes topped with mozzarella, plum tomato sauce, spinach, eggplant, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, and fresh garlic basil oil. Pretty amazing.

Pizza is just a part of what this restaurant offers. They have a full menu of Italian favorites. You have to try the homemade lasagna; It's outstanding.

They also have a menu of family-style meals. They feed 4-6 people and are a great choice for those evenings when you don't want to cook.

Italian Street also offers a wide selection of soups, sides, and salads as well as some great appetizers. Additionally, they have a huge selection of hot and cold subs.

They're open 10:45 am- 7:45 Monday through Thursday, and 10:45-8:40 Friday and Saturday. They offer pick-up and delivery and offer a discount when you place your order online.

