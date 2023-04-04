Three cheers for the backhoe! It looks like more progress is being made at the forthcoming Super Wawa on Blackwood-Clementon Road in Gloucester Township.



Ya always gotta have another Wawa, right?

The Rita's location that used to be located on the corner of Blackwood-Clementon Rd. and Cherrywood Drive is reopening about a mile down the road.

Last June, the old Rita's Water Ice was demolished to make room for the future Super Wawa that's being built in its place.

The former Entenmann's Bakery right next door got razed, too.

After that, it was kind of crickets at the site. I'm sure permits took a while to go through with the township.

Eventually, I noticed the perimeter was fenced off, and about a week ago there was actually construction activity. It appears backhoes have begun digging what I presume will be holes for the gas tanks.

It's slowly coming along. I was thinking the store would be up and running by summer, but maybe it'll be more like late summer.

The important thing is that PROGESS IS BEING MADE! Once the building begins, it'll probably go quick, and when this Super Wawa gets into hiring mode, we'll be sure to let you know.

