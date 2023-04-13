There are dozens of waterfront restaurants that are located in South Jersey on the spectacular waterways. From the Atlantic Ocean to the back bays, many local restaurants have taken full advantage of being on the water.

There are plenty of options in South Jersey, but New Jersey Digest had a guide to 36 New Jersey Waterfront Restaurants for 2023 with five Cape May County spots making the cut.

Many restaurants in the area are located on or have installed marinas, piers, on the beach, and have docks for boaters to pull over, tie up, and head in for a bite to eat.

Here are five that made this year's guide, you can see the full list of 36 here.

1. Buckets Margarita Bar & Cantina – 9631 3rd Ave, Stone Harbor

Buckets Margarita Bar & Cantina offers outdoor seating featuring graffiti wall art and deck dining by the bay. Come with friends to enjoy their nachos and cocktails, or grab a margarita to-go.

This place is a cool vibe more than anything else. You pop out on the back deck and sit on the bay with a margarita and tacos, sounds like a great time to me!

2. Deauville Inn – 201 Willard Rd, Strathmere

Located along the bay on Ludlam Island in Strathmere, Deauville Inn has plenty to offer diners when it comes to waterfront dining. Whether grabbing a table at their large deck or eating right in the sand at their beach bar, the bayside eatery has abundant ocean views.

During the summer, the Deauville has four different bars, with four different vibes and there is nothing like sitting on their beach with a beer in your hand and toes in the sand.

3. Harry’s Ocean Bar & Grille – 1025 Beach Ave, Cape May



Harry’s Ocean Bar & Grille not only has a large waterfront patio filled with picnic tables, but also a rooftop bar offering panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean.

There is a fun menu for both drinks, snacks and food, but the signature of Harry's if the rooftop bar and the waterfront patio that has tremendous views of the ocean.

4. Beach Creek Oyster Bar & Grill – 500 W Hand Ave, Wildwood

Dine right alongside the water as you watch boats pass by, feeling the breeze of the ocean air through your hair.

A great places to get oysters and other seafood specialties down in Wildwood. There is a really cool vibe and decor inside and a great waterfront deck that will keep you coming back.

5. Water Star Grille – 9601 3rd Ave, Stone Harbor

Grab a spot on the large deck overlooking the water and try one of their handcrafted cocktails such as the pomegranate martini or pineapple rum mai tai.

After a day of shopping or at the beach in Stone Harbor, stop by Water Star Grille, connected to the Reeds Hotel, is more of a high-end spot, Described as a upscale dining experience with spectacular bayfront views, its a great night out with a big group of friends for dinner on the water.

