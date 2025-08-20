As someone who grew up in South Jersey with visions of the yesteryears featuring teased bangs, blowouts, and gel for days, this one blew my mind.

Did you know New Jersey residents actually spend less on hair care than most of the country?

Seriously?? If I were a betting woman, that's one that I would have absolutely lost. Luckily, I have a lot of friends who are hair stylists for a living, so they usually cut me a pretty good deal. Their usual customers tend to spend a pretty penny with them. Trips to the hair salon can break your wallet, for sure. That is, of course, depending on the services you request.

New Jersey DOESN’T Spend Big on Hair

According to a new report from WalletHub, NJ ranked 37th for average men’s haircut prices and a shocking 48th for women’s shampoo, trim, and blow-dry costs.

The average cost of hair care in the Garden State comes in at $63.10, which is only 0.75% of the median monthly income. That puts us way below the national hair care high-rollers.

NJ Ranks Low in Hair Care Spending

Jersey Stereotypes? Overblown (Literally)

Forget the over-the-top Jersey Shore look. It turns out, we’re a lot more chill when it comes to the salon.

Whether it's all the DIY trims, stretching out appointments, or just finding a solid barber who doesn’t charge luxury prices, it seems NJ residents are apparently keeping it more low-key these days.

It’s kind of refreshing, though. Maybe, we’re not about the big blowouts anymore. Maybe, we’ve evolved into a state of air-dried authenticity and well-placed ball caps. I LOVE me a good ball cap.

Affordable Hair, Expensive Pizza: That’s The Jersey Way

Our bagels are still overpriced and gas prices make us cry, it’s true. But, at least we're not breaking the bank on our bangs.

I still spend a lot of money on my hair, though. Apparently, I’m the NJ exception now.