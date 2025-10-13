With all eyes on the Nor`Easter pounding the shoreline of New Jersey, all eyes were on the coast.

Perhaps that's why one individual choose that time to make a run for it.

Hamilton Township Police Look to Bring Home the Bacon

Police in Hamilton Township say they have a real pork-on-the-loose case on their hands.

They have a missing pig - with no known owner.

Police have posted the above photo of the pig on their Facebook page, in hopes of finding the owner.

The pig apparently made it's escape at the height of the Nor`Easter, Sunday afternoon. He was discovered near Millville and Scranton Avenues.

If you know where the pig should be, you're encouraged to call police at 609-625-2700.

SOURCE: Hamilton Township Police Department

