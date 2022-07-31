Officials in Hamilton Township are asking for your help as they search for a missing 11-year-old girl.

Police say Ciana (CiCi) Shelton was last seen at her home on Thursday, July 28th.

Ciana has brown eyes, brown hair with red extensions, she is approximately 5’ 3” tall, and weighs 115 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, jeans, and Jordan sneakers.

According to police, Ciana has a history of running away from her home in Mays Landing and is considered a missing and endangered runaway.

Ciana is known to frequent the Atlantic City area.

How to help

If you have any information regarding Ciana Shelton, you are asked to contact the Hamilton Township Police Department at (609) 625-2700.

