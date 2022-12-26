A tragic shooting death has occurred on Christmas evening in Hamilton Township, Atlantic County, New Jersey.

We have confirmed that David Wigglesworth, (57) was shot and killed on Sunday, December 25, 2022.

We have confirmed that the shooting death occurred in the 10:00 p.m hour on the 5200 block of Mays Landing Somers Point Road.

We have been advised that the alleged shooter appears to be Marylue Wigglesworth, (51) who is Wigglesworth wife.

A very close and distraught friend of Wigglesworth initially confirmed to us that the tragic event occurred. He received confirmation from an immediate Wigglesworth family member.

Dave Wigglesworth ran with Bruce Strigh for the Hamilton Township Committee in 2012.

This was the same election that then incumbent Deputy Mayor Charles Cain and Harvey Kesselman both opted not to run for re-election.

Cain is the current Mayor of Hamilton Township.

Wigglesworth and Strigh were defeated by Rodney Guishard and Judy Link in the General Election of 2019.

We reached out to Mayor Cain, who confirmed the death of Wigglesworth did occur yesterday.

Mayor Cain did not wish to make any further comment at this time.

Dave Wigglesworth was the best man for Charles Cain in his wedding to Ann Marie.

We have confirmed that Marylue Wigglesworth is presently housed in the Atlantic County Jail, currently charged and arrested for the murder of her husband.

David and Marylue Wigglesworth via Facebook.

We have also been advised that the Wigglesworth’s only child (an adult son) is fully aware of this tragic situation.

Developing. Updates as as warranted.

UPDATE : We filed our report prior to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office released their update. We can add the following directly from the ACPO:

“On December 25, 2022, at approximately 10:19 p.m., the Township of Hamilton Police Department responded to a residence on the 5200 block of Mays Landing Somers Point Rd., for an injured male. Officers arrived to find the man, later identified as David B. Wigglesworth suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Mr. Wigglesworth was pronounced deceased.”

Marylue Wigglesworth - Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office photo.

SOURCE : Hamilton Township Mayor Charles Cain and several law enforcement officials.