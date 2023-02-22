Hamilton Twp., NJ, Police Look For 12-year-old Runaway
Officers with the Hamilton Township Police Department are asking for your help locating a runaway juvenile.
Get our free mobile app
12-year-old Ciana "CiCi" Shelton was last seen at her home on February 21st, according to authorities.
Description
- 5' 3" tall
- 115 pounds
- Brown eyes
- Brown hair with red extension
Police believe she is in the Atlantic City area.
If you have seen Ciana Shelton or know where she may be, you are asked to contact the Hamilton Township Police Department at (609) 625-2700.