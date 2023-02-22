Officers with the Hamilton Township Police Department are asking for your help locating a runaway juvenile.

Get our free mobile app

12-year-old Ciana "CiCi" Shelton was last seen at her home on February 21st, according to authorities.

Description

5' 3" tall

115 pounds

Brown eyes

Brown hair with red extension

Police believe she is in the Atlantic City area.

If you have seen Ciana Shelton or know where she may be, you are asked to contact the Hamilton Township Police Department at (609) 625-2700.

Help Find These 62 Missing New Jersey Children