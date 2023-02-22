Hamilton Twp., NJ, Police Look For 12-year-old Runaway

Hamilton Twp., NJ, Police Look For 12-year-old Runaway

12-year-old Ciana "CiCi" Shelton of Hamilton Township NJ - Photo: Hamilton Township Police Department

Officers with the Hamilton Township Police Department are asking for your help locating a runaway juvenile.

12-year-old Ciana "CiCi" Shelton was last seen at her home on February 21st, according to authorities.

Description

  • 5' 3" tall
  • 115 pounds
  • Brown eyes
  • Brown hair with red extension

Police believe she is in the Atlantic City area.

If you have seen Ciana Shelton or know where she may be, you are asked to contact the Hamilton Township Police Department at (609) 625-2700.

