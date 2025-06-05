Vineland Police say it appears a 68-year-old local man went out for a walk and never returned. Loved ones report that the man, who has early-onset signs of Alzheimer's, went missing on Monday.

Police ask for help in finding man

Police in Vineland say Jose Antonio Millet was reported missing by his girlfriend. She says Millet went out for a walk Monday evening. Millet was last seen in the Howard Street area of Millville.

Millet is described as a Hispanic man, 5'9" tall, 180 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel-colored eyes.

If you can help police with information about Millet's whereabouts, you're urged to contact Vineland Police at 856-696-1212.

SOURCE: Vineland Police Department

