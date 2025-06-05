Friends, Police Search For Missing Vineland Man
Vineland Police say it appears a 68-year-old local man went out for a walk and never returned. Loved ones report that the man, who has early-onset signs of Alzheimer's, went missing on Monday.
Police ask for help in finding man
Police in Vineland say Jose Antonio Millet was reported missing by his girlfriend. She says Millet went out for a walk Monday evening. Millet was last seen in the Howard Street area of Millville.
Millet is described as a Hispanic man, 5'9" tall, 180 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel-colored eyes.
If you can help police with information about Millet's whereabouts, you're urged to contact Vineland Police at 856-696-1212.
Get our free mobile app
SOURCE: Vineland Police Department
Wawa Workers Share Customer Habits That Drive Them Nuts
Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman
South Jersey's Best 13 Waterfront Restaurants
Nothing beats a meal along the water's edge during the summer in South Jersey. Here are my personal favorite places for a bite with a view, from the Jersey Shore to the Delaware River.
Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal