Hardy and Lainey Wilson act out the thrilling action of their new duet, "Wait in the Truck," in the song's official video.

Directed by Justin Clough and conceptualized by Hardy, the video tells the song's dark, yet redemptive story about a man who avenges a woman he doesn't know.

The video begins with a shot of Hardy driving his truck in the rain, when he encounters a woman (Wilson) — bruised and battered from being abused — standing in the middle of the road.

The video follows the song line by line, as Hardy sings, "I didn't load her down with questions / That girl had been through enough / I just threw it in drive, looked in those eyes, and I asked her where he was."

The characters played by Hardy and Wilson then race to the perpetrator's trailer, and the music pauses as Hardy knocks on the door. He soon breaks it down and takes justice into his own hands, ridding Wilson's character of her abuser once and for all, using "a judge under a seat" — or, a gun.

Hardy is seen wresting the man and leaving the trailer with bloodstains on his face while Wilson waits in the truck.

The clips of the unfolding action are interspersed with scenes of Wilson testifying about the event in a courtroom while Hardy awaits his fate from a judge. During the second chorus, he lays his head on the table after hearing his sentence. He's then escorted out as he sings: "Lord, have mercy on me."

At the end of the chilling video and in keeping with the song's story, Wilson's character comes to visit Hardy, who is now clad in an orange uniform, in prison. The music pauses yet again as she utters a simple "thank you," before leaving the prison to the sounds of a choir.

Hardy returns to his cell and gives a look to heaven. In the final frame, Wilson drives away as a free woman.

"Wait in the Truck" was co-written by Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt and Renee Blair, and the singer calls it one of his favorite songs he's written.

"[It's] probably the best song I've ever written to be honest," Hardy shares via press release. "It hit me so hard the first time I heard the demo back, and no other song had done that before. Very excited for the world to hear the song, excited for the song to give people a platform to maybe speak out about stuff that might be going on in their own homes."

"Thank you to Lainey Wilson for doing this song with me — she crushed it, she crushed the music video, I just can't wait for the world to see this and I can't wait to play it live," he adds.

Hardy is currently an opener on Morgan Wallen's Dangerous Tour, and he will kick off his headlining Wall to Wall tour featuring Jackson Dean and Puddle of Mud (for one date) on Dec. 1.

