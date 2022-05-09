Officials in and around Absecon are asking for your help locating Darlene Cross.

Get our free mobile app

According to the Absecon Police Department, Cross is 14 years old and was last seen Monday evening, May 9th, at about 6:30.

Authorities say she ran away from her foster home on Ohio Avenue in Absecon.

Darlene is approximately 5’ 8” tall and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans, white sneakers, and a white hat. She has two stud nose piercings and long black braids with white highlights.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the Absecon Police Department at (609) 641-0667.

Heartbreaking! Help Find These People Missing in South Jersey