Have You Seen Missing Vineland Woman?

Police are asking for your help trying to find a Vineland woman who has been missing since Wednesday, March 16.

According to a Facebook post by Vineland Police, Tarsha Carradero was reported missing on Wednesday and police are encouraging anyone with any information about her to come forward.

If you know her or her whereabouts please reach out to Vineland Police Officer Rivera #7094 at erivera@vinelandcity.org, calling VPD Dispatch at (856) 691 - 4111 # 4190 or by sending an anonymous tip to VPD.TIPS

