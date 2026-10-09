A search of a Sicklerville home led to an arrest and the reported recovery of heroin, crack cocaine and a handgun, according to Winslow Township police.

The search took place October 7 at a residence in the Primrose Gate development after detectives spent about a month investigating suspected drug distribution in South Jersey.

Investigation Targets Suspected Drug Activity in Sicklerville

The case was handled by the Winslow Township Police Department’s narcotics unit. Investigators looked into allegations that drugs were being supplied from the home to locations across the region.

Police obtained a warrant and searched the property with assistance from the Camden County Sheriff’s Department SERT Team.

READ MORE: Hammonton Police Want You To Adopt This 9p Routine For Your Safety This Fall

Heroin, Crack Cocaine and Handgun Found During Search

Detectives reported finding heroin, crack cocaine and materials they believe were connected to the production of illegal drugs. They also recovered a handgun fitted with an extended magazine and loaded with hollow-point ammunition, according to the department.

23-year-old Jasiah Brooks was arrested following the search. His charges include operating a facility used to produce controlled dangerous substances, distributing illegal drugs and unlawfully possessing a handgun. Police said he faces several additional charges but did not detail them in the announcement.

Brooks was taken to the Camden County Correctional Facility while awaiting further court proceedings.

READ MORE: Atlantic County Has Officially Launched A New Domestic Violence Investigation Unit

Police Continue Focus On Drug Distribution

The department credited the Camden County Sheriff’s Department SERT Team for helping carry out the search.

The investigation is part of local law enforcement’s efforts to address suspected drug activity and related criminal offenses in the community.

Brooks is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

Cold Case: Four Women Found Dead in West A.C. in 2006 Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis