Video Shows First Responders Saving Atlantic City Residents From Fire
We often call our police and firefighters heroes.
There's good reason for that.
When bad things happen, they are the first on the scene, and the first ones to run right into danger.
Watch Atlantic City Police and Firefighters Save Residents From High-Rise Fire
The above footage from the Atlantic City Police Department was shared by NBC 10 Philadelphia, and our favorite South Jersey reporter, Ted Greenberg.
The fire earlier this week broke out in the early morning at Brighton Towers, on Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City. (More on the investigation here.)
Several residents have been displaced by the fire.
Thanks to the great job of Atlantic City Police and the Atlantic City Fire Department, residents were able to safely leave the building.
Here's more from Ted Greenberg and NBC 10:
Thanks to the Heroes
Once again, great work by all the first responders involved. Can you imagine having to leave your home in the dark when a fire breaks out in your building?
SOURCE: NBC10 Philadelphia
