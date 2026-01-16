We often call our police and firefighters heroes.

There's good reason for that.

When bad things happen, they are the first on the scene, and the first ones to run right into danger.

YouTube NBC10 Philadelphia YouTube NBC10 Philadelphia loading...

Watch Atlantic City Police and Firefighters Save Residents From High-Rise Fire

The above footage from the Atlantic City Police Department was shared by NBC 10 Philadelphia, and our favorite South Jersey reporter, Ted Greenberg.

The fire earlier this week broke out in the early morning at Brighton Towers, on Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City. (More on the investigation here.)

Several residents have been displaced by the fire.

Thanks to the great job of Atlantic City Police and the Atlantic City Fire Department, residents were able to safely leave the building.

Here's more from Ted Greenberg and NBC 10:



Thanks to the Heroes

Once again, great work by all the first responders involved. Can you imagine having to leave your home in the dark when a fire breaks out in your building?

SOURCE: NBC10 Philadelphia

