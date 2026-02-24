Darius Rucker is headed back to the shore this summer!

He’s set to take the stage at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on Friday, June 12 at 8 p.m. Yes, THIS June. Prime beach concert season.

Get our free mobile app

Tickets go on sale THIS Friday, February 27 at 10 a.m., so set your alarm now.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Darius Rucker In Atlantic City This June

If you grew up in the late ‘90s and early 2000s, you already know why this show’s going to be epic . Before dominating country radio, Darius Rucker was the voice behind Hootie & the Blowfish, which basically makes him the soundtrack to an entire era.

READ MORE: Kane Brown Headed To Atlantic City This April

Then he pivoted to country and crushed that too. From “Wagon Wheel” to “Beers and Sunshine,” he’s built a pretty impressive playlist that somehow works for country fans, pop fans, rock fans, and anyone who just appreciates a solid feel-good singalong moment.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Summer Beach Concert Season Is Almost Here

A June concert in Atlantic City? That’s elite summer energy. Dinner, boardwalk drinks, maybe a little casino action, then a full set of songs you actually know word-for-word? Sounds like the perfect summer night.

Who: Darius Rucker

Where: Hard Rock Hotel and Casino AC

When: Friday, June 12th

Time: 8p

Tickets go on sale THIS Friday!

Local Favorites: Top 10 Atlantic City Casino Restaurants Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis