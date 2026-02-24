Darius Rucker Set To Play Atlantic City June 2026
Darius Rucker is headed back to the shore this summer!
He’s set to take the stage at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on Friday, June 12 at 8 p.m. Yes, THIS June. Prime beach concert season.
Tickets go on sale THIS Friday, February 27 at 10 a.m., so set your alarm now.
If you grew up in the late ‘90s and early 2000s, you already know why this show’s going to be epic . Before dominating country radio, Darius Rucker was the voice behind Hootie & the Blowfish, which basically makes him the soundtrack to an entire era.
Then he pivoted to country and crushed that too. From “Wagon Wheel” to “Beers and Sunshine,” he’s built a pretty impressive playlist that somehow works for country fans, pop fans, rock fans, and anyone who just appreciates a solid feel-good singalong moment.
Summer Beach Concert Season Is Almost Here
A June concert in Atlantic City? That’s elite summer energy. Dinner, boardwalk drinks, maybe a little casino action, then a full set of songs you actually know word-for-word? Sounds like the perfect summer night.
Who: Darius Rucker
Where: Hard Rock Hotel and Casino AC
When: Friday, June 12th
Time: 8p
Tickets go on sale THIS Friday!
