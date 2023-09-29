And now, a magic trick!

Your cell phone will get an alert on Wednesday, October 4th at 2:20 pm.

Actually, it's not magic at all. It's a test.

A test of the Wireless Emergency Alert System will take place that day and time, not only in New Jersey but across the whole country.

Every phone in America should receive an alert at that time.

So, what is the Wireless Emergency Alert System? Here's an explanation from FEMA:

"Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEAs) are short emergency messages from authorized federal, state, local, tribal and territorial public alerting authorities that can be broadcast from cell towers to any WEA‐enabled mobile device in a locally targeted area. Wireless providers primarily use cell broadcast technology for WEA message delivery. WEA is a partnership among FEMA, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and wireless providers to enhance public safety.

WEAs can be sent to your mobile device when you may be in harm’s way, without the need to download an app or subscribe to a service. WEAs are messages that warn the public of an impending natural or human-made disaster. The messages are short and can provide immediate, life-saving information."

When you tell people this is going to happen, many will ask the same question: Can I opt out of it?

The short answer: No.

It's coming and you can't stop it.

While you can opt out of local and regional alerts - like weather and missing children - this is a national alert, as directed by the White House. You can't say no.

So, your phone WILL HAVE AN ALERT on October 4th.

Oh, are you a conspiracy theorist?

One theory - that has already been debunked by FEMA and scores of others - is that the alert will trigger your vaccinated body to release nanoparticles during the alert.

What's a nanoparticle? Well, if I told you, I'd have to kill you.

SOURCE: FCC.