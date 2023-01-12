Hey Jersey! Here’s Proof You Need a Beaver as a Pet!

We all good use a nice beaver!

(Get your mind out of the gutter!)

Dogs, cats, nope. A beaver as a pet seems like it would be alright!

Get our free mobile app

Apparently, this little guy is a rescue beaver! According to a YouTube post, his parents were killed and his dam and and home were destroyed.

Why wasn't this horror on the news!

Anyway, this beaver has been living with some beaver rehabbers, and spends some time inside their home.

You can see by the video that their instinctive behavior is certain dam-building!

Although cute as heck in this video, the beaver is actually "the largest native rodent in North America", according to Wildlifehelp.org.

Raise your hand if you want one!

Dam!

12 Animals That Are Illegal to Own as Pets in New Jersey