What if I told you there's a great place to eat, drink, and have a great time in Galloway Township - and it's a place you've probably never been?
Heck, if you're a golfer, you'll like this place even more.
It's now under new ownership, and some noticeable improvements have already been made.
Pomona Golf opens under new ownership in Galloway
It's a new season for an old favorite, Pomona Golf Club, on Moss Mill Road in Galloway. If you ever learned or taught someone to play golf, Pomona Golf may have been a stop for you.
The golf course, tucked into the woods of South Jersey, has been around seemingly forever. It's not a "championship" course - but it is a fun little course - and it's a lot cheaper than some of the bigger courses in our area. It's only nine holes, and it's a great place to practice your short game or to teach someone new to the sport.
I played the course recently, and it took two of us less than 90 minutes to play a round. So, if your schedule's full, but you want to get a little golf in, this might be the place.
Big improvements inside
One of the first things the new ownership did was redo the 10th hole, the bar/restaurant at the course. It's a cozy, nice-looking spot that's off the beaten path - perfect for a meet-up spot with friends on a Saturday afternoon.
There's a small deck outside that is a perfect place to hang out on a summer day.
The food is good and the beer is cold. Why not check out the "new" Pomona Golf Club and 10th hole?
