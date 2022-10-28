Amazing, Most Historic Fast Food Spot In New Jersey Is Almost 100 Years Old

What's better than a fast meal, and some history?

I'll be honest, I'm not too big on fast food; the occasional Chic-Fil-A chicken sandwich or a burrito from Taco Bell will do it for me.

However, if you count Wawa as fast food, then I eat fast food a lot!

Just because I don't eat fast food often doesn't mean I don't eat it at all.

And if the fast food spot is also something of a historic site in the Garden State then I'm very interested in stopping by.

There's one fast-food joint in New Jersey that recently made a list of the oldest, most historic fast-food restaurants in the country!

Not only is this place coming up on almost 100 years in business, but they've been featured on more food channel shows than you can shake a stick at!

Before I tell you about the most historic fast food restaurant in New Jersey, let's check out New York and PA's most famous historic fast food spot.

The Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant In New York

It's no surprise we have to head to Coney Island for New York's pick of the most historic fast food spot.

Most well known for its hot dogs, and annual hot dog eating contest We Love Food reports that Nathans Hotdogs is New York's most historic fast food stand.

Being open since 1916, I'm not surprised at all!

The Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant In Pennsylvania

Headed to Pennsylvania, I'm embarrassed to say I've never gone to We Love Food's pick for PA's most historic fast food spot, especially since I grew up pretty close to it!

Located in South Philly, and open since the 1920s this place is known for delicious cheese steaks, cold cuts, and some of the best hoagies.

Ricci's Hoagies is a family-run hole-in-the-wall spot with some fantastic sandwiches.

So, What's The Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant In New Jersey?

You'll have to make the drive to North Jersey, but this place is worth the drive.

It was featured in Dinners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Food Feud, and Anthony Bourdain's No reservations and regularly tops the list of best burgers in the state.

They've been serving up sliders and crinkle-cut fries since 1939 at the Worlds Fair, before moving to their Hackensack location in 1946, according to their website.

Have you ever been to White Manna Hamburgers in Hackensack, NJ?

We Love Food reports that White Manna is also ranked as serving up some of the best burger sliders in the entire country!

So next time you're looking for a quick fast food stop for lunch, why not check out the state's most historic spot?

