Authorities in Stafford Township say a man on a motorized scooter was injured in a hit-and-run accident Wednesday morning.

The Stafford Township Police Department says the crash happened around 7:45 AM at the intersection of Route 9 and McKinley Avenue.

27-year-old Jose Cruz-Jaimes of Manahawkin was crossing the intersection on a motorized scooter when a white SUV, possibly a newer model Ford Edge, exited McKinley Avenue to make a right turn onto Route 9 south. While exiting McKinley, the SUV struck Cruz-Jaimes and then fled the scene southbound on Route 9, according to police.

Damage on the SUV would be situated on the front driver fender and door. The driver is unknown and the vehicle may have tinted windows.

Cruz-Jaimes was flown to the trauma unit at Atlanticare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City for treatment.

Route 9 and McKinley Avenue in Stafford Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stafford Twp. Police Department at (609) 597-1189.

