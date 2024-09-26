People are FREAKED OUT after seeing the TikTok warning you to check your toilet paper for stab marks and random dark blotches. It's all out of fear of using a piece that was used to wipe off a dirty needle by a drug addict.

Moms everywhere are freaking out, worried about letting their children use the toilet paper in public restrooms. They're not sure whether or not their kids can become infected with HIV/AIDS or Hepatitis. A valid fear if you're a parent, no doubt. Nobody wants to put their kid in harm's way.

Multiple sources are claiming that heroine users clean their dirty needles off by wiping the tip off on toilet paper rolls in public bathrooms.

According to reports, the US Center For Disease Control and Prevention says it only takes a single drop of blood for the Hepatitis virus to take over. It can survive on dry surfaces for a while, too, and still cause infection.

A few doctors have finally weighed in on the subject and are saying that there's no way HIV nor Hepatitis would last on the toilet paper itself. Doctor Mezher is a general practitioner from London who has been on a mission to rid everyone's fears about doing their business in restrooms while they're on the go. He took to Instagram to explain how and why both viruses are unlikely to survive on toilet paper.

Whether or not you believe the hype is totally up to you. Personally, I don't think there's anything wrong with a little caution in every situation. So, either check every toilet paper roll you potentially need to use when doing your business in a public restroom or continue on without. Whatever you choose to do, you have to do what you believe is best for you and your family.

