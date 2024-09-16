Hoax: One Service You Can’t Get at Disney World
Disney World is a magical place, we'll give you that.
But not all "magic" takes place at the most magical place on earth.
You can't have this medical procedure at Disney World
There's a hoax going around that you can get a colonoscopy done inside Disney World.
This is not true - although some jokes can probably be made here.....
The hoax started out earlier this year, thanks to a realistic news-like story posted on Tikok.
In the video, the narrator says that you can book your procedure right on a Disney App, and get the colonoscopy done inside the park. "This is a way to encourage adults to go in for routine colon cancer checks."
According to the website, snopes.com the story is just not true. It says the video is satire and 100% fake.
Watch the video for yourself
The video does have a convincing tone, making it appear to be believable.
@mousetrapnews Be sure to add this to your Must Do Disney list! #disneyworld #disneynews #colonoscopy #mustdodisney #magickingdom ♬ When You Wish Upon a Star - Studio 77 Orchestra And Singers
The video's description includes the pitch, "Be sure to add this to your Must Do Disney list!"
Comments on the video are hilarious:
*"What time do the buses run? Are there lightning lanes? Are there souvenir pin trading?"
*"Do I get to choose the character that will be probing me?"
*"So does your insurance cover the entrance ticket?"
The moral of the story: Don't believe everything on the internet.
Well, except this. You can believe this.
