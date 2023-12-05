Popular Survey Reveals How Much To Get Your Home Holiday Ready

Are all your halls decked, trees trimmed, and presents wrapped? If your immediate answer was a resounding "no," don't fret. You've got PLENTY of time to get everything done before Christmas.

For whatever reason, we always forget how much work the holidays are. If we don't forget that, then we must all forget how it makes us feel to have the stress of the holidays in full force year after year.

Preparing for the holidays are no walk in the park, that's for sure. On average, I've spent at least 2-3 hours a night for the last few days getting my house ready for Santa Claus.

I live in a condo, so I don't have NEARLY as much work to do as most people and even I'm at my wits end lately.

Get our free mobile app

If you own a home here in the Garden State, it costs you a pretty penny to get your home ready for the holidays every year.

For one, there's always some piece of decor that doesn't make it from the year before. So, you have to spend money to replace it or the the holiday vision you have for your home won't be complete.

Then, of course, there are all the gifts you need to buy for everyone. That's where the majority of your money's going during the holiday season.

It's true, however, that the people who spend the most money during the holiday season are the ones who host the shindig. The people in my family make sure their house is in PERFECT condition before hosting the holiday party.

A new survey has determined the average cost of all the "extra" work that needs to be done around the house to make sure you're ready for when Santa comes sliding down the chimney.



via GIPHY

Santa's sleigh lands on the roof. How much is the average roof repair nowadays? According to the folks over at LawnStarter, that'll run you almost $1000.



via GIPHY

You can't have Santa looking at clogged gutters, either. There goes another $200 and change.

Need the chimney swept? Of course! Another $200+ out the door.



via GIPHY

Getting a REAL Christmas tree this year? That'll run you about $100.

Finally, you can't forget about the Christmas cookies! $5.



via GIPHY

To get your home perfect both inside and out for the holiday season could run you almost $3000, $2779.21 to be exact. That's A LOT of dough!



via GIPHY

Check out the full survey for yourself HERE.

Check out this Horse Ranch for Sale in Egg Harbor Township Buy Your Very Own Dutton-Like Ranch in South Jersey! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly