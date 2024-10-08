Here Are Post Office’s Holiday Shipping Deadlines

Are you ready for the holidays?

Before you know it, they'll be here.

Do you still mail Christmas gifts?

Before the days of Amazon, it was common to mail packages to out-of-town friends and family.

Do people do that anymore? Amazon has cut out the middleman here, right?

If you continue to send holiday packages, our friends at the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) have released their annual report on recommended mailing and shipping dates.

Surprisingly, you don't need to rush, like you had to in the past. The USPS does a pretty good job of getting things from here to there quickly.

Recommended mailing and shipping dates

USPS says if you are sending stuff in the United States - not including Alaska and Hawaii - these are your suggested send-by dates:

*Ground Advantage Service: December 18

*First Class Mail: December 18

*Priority Mail: December 19

*Priority Mail Express: December 21

If you're sending to Alaska or Hawaii, it's best to add one or two extra days.

More information on cut-off dates can be found here.

Price of stamps

The current price of a first-class "forever" stamp is 73 cents. (I remember when it was 13 cents!). The USPS has said there will be no price increase in 2025.

