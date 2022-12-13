Authorities in Brigantine say a home burglary Monday afternoon resulted in a school lockdown and a man from Maryland being arrested.

Get our free mobile app

The scene unfolded around 1:00 when Brigantine police officers responded to the area of 11th Street North and Jenkins Parkway for the report of a burglary in progress.

Upon arrival, Officer Stambaugh observed a male subject exiting the residence with items from inside the residence in his hands. Officer Stambaugh ordered the male to stop, however he attempted to flee by running from police. Officer Stambaugh apprehended the male nearby and the male resisted arrest, but was safely controlled and taken into custody.

11th Street North and Jenkins Parkway in Brigantine NJ - Photo: Google Maps/TSM Illustration 11th Street North and Jenkins Parkway in Brigantine NJ - Photo: Google Maps/TSM Illustration loading...

Officials say the man that was apprehended, eventually identified as 35-year-old Kevin V. Scott of Salisbury, MD, initially provided a fake name and told officers that two accomplices fled across a nearby golf course.

Because the veracity of the information provided by Mr. Scott regarding fleeing accomplices could not immediately be determined, the Brigantine Community School was contacted and staff initiated lockdown procedures . . . .Brigantine Police searched the area with assistance from K9 Units from Egg Harbor Township Police Department and Pleasantville Police Department.

No other suspects were located after a search.

According to police, not only did Scott force his way into an unoccupied home with the intent to burglarize it, but he also had approximately 70 grams of suspected methamphetamine as well as suspected heroin and prescription pills. Additionally, he had multiple warrants for his arrest from other jurisdictions.

Scott has been charged with,

Burglary

Possession of burglar tools

Theft

Resisting arrest

Criminal mischief

Hindering apprehension by providing false information to police

2nd-degree possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

3rd-degree possession of heroin with intent to distribute

3rd-degree possession of controlled dangerous substances with intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a school

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of prescription legend drugs

An investigation also identified Scott as the person responsible for burglaries in Brigantine on November 11th in the area of Fownes Ave. and East Shore Drive, per police.

Scott was being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending an initial hearing.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact Det. Dugan with the Brigantine Police Department at (609) 266-7600.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in New Jersey