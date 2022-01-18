House Fire In Little Egg Harbor, NJ Sends One To Hospital Tuesday Morning

Sad news for a family in Ocean County this morning.

News broke during the early hours of Tuesday morning (January 18th) that firefighters were called to a residence on Lake Winnepesaukee Drive to battle a blaze that would wind up leaving the house in complete devastation.

6abc.com reports that the authorities and emergency personnel were called not too long after midnight on Tuesday as the fire ripped through the southern Ocean County home.

Unfortunately, sources have reported that this is one incident that did result in an injury. Two people were in the house at the time the fire broke out. Both, sadly, suffered from smoke inhalation according to 6abc.com. One of the people did have to be transported to the hospital to receive treatment.

In a video shared by Action News, you can see how much damage was done. The home is completely destroyed. All the materials have been burned away. The house has basically been reduced to its bare bones. The fire even exposed the joists of the home. The video shows the siding ripping off the dwelling as well as what's left of the garage.

One part of the video even shows one firefighter handling housing material that still looks to be smoking hot even though it's not burning.

Although it is still unclear exactly what caused the fire to break out in the first place, 6abc.com says that the fire chief did say the wind played a huge part in the fire's swiftness this morning.

Source: 6abc.com

