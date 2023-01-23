How Did Wawas Get Their Name? Plus They Have BIG New Jersey News

How Did Wawas Get Their Name? Plus They Have BIG New Jersey News

Ever wonder how Wawa got its name?  No, it was not named after someone's thirsty baby. Wawa is the greatest convenience store of all time yet lots of us wonder why they went with those four letters to represent it. Here's the answer to help you look super-smart.

For you history buffs, Wawa is actually a Native American word for the goose you see flying in their logo.  The company's early dairy farm from over 100 years ago stood on land that was actually called Wawa in rural Pennsylvania.  Don't you feel smart now?

The idea of this store certainly took flight like its store symbol.  Not only are we consistently getting more of them they are also getting way bigger.

What in the Wawa is going on here? This is great news because like any self-respecting Jersey Girl I believe more is more. The rumor is true, bid daddy Wawas are coming.

Wawa is making plans to bring travel centers to our state and they are being called Wawas on steroids.

They have plans to nearly double their amount of stores including expansions to new states.

Here is what to expect. The centers will be way bigger than typical Wawa stores and more will be coming into New Jersey specifically. The new stores could be larger than a football field if you can imagine that!

Right now there are stores in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, and Washington, D.C. but they are expanding to plans to Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, and Tennessee...but most importantly, we are getting bigger, better and more New Jersey locations!  Read more about it from The Patch here

Wawa is certainly getting up there, here is a list of the biggest retailers in America.

