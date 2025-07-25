Let's talk about sex. Sex in New Jersey.

This is our New Jersey sex talk!

Is New Jersey having the best sex in America?

On a scale of 1 to 10, how would you rate your sex life? 10 being the best.

A survey has found that Americans, on average, rate their sex life below average. On a 1 to 10 scale, Americans rate their sex lives as 4.770. Yikes! That's not good.

Naplab.com conducted the survey. Over 1,000 people were questioned, and many are not satisfied.

Some states did better than others.

New Jersey talks about sex

How did New Jersey fare? About the middle of the pack.

New Jersey residents, on average, gave their sex lives a rating of 4.9, just above the national average. New Jersey ranked #24 as far as the state most satisfied with sex.

Where's the good sex? Apparently, in Oklahoma, Kentucky, and Texas. Who knew? Those three states had the highest scores in terms of satisfaction. Oklahoma has a score of 6.7, Kentucky 6.5, and Texas 6.4.

On the other end of the spectrum were Alaska, New Mexico, and Virginia. All three states had a satisfaction score of less than 3.0. (We are so sorry, Alaska, New Mexico, and Virginia!)

Are our neighbors satisfied with sex?

Our surrounding states were all less satisfied with their sex lives than New Jersey. (Hey, they can't stay out of the left lane, imagine the problems they have inside the comfort of their own homes!)

Pennsylvania's satisfaction rating was a 3.6, New York's was 4.5, and Delaware's, 3.7.

So, hold your head up, New Jersey, you're doing better than the Shoobies!

SOURCE: Naplab.com

