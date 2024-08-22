Devastating news for the owners of "Luv-It," a 41-foot boat that went up flames in the afternoon hours on Thursday, August 22nd in Wildwood. "Luv It" was a 2002 Carver Cruiser that blew up in popularity on social media after footage began circulating of the big orange flames and a huge cloud of smoke that went up to the skies over Wildwood Thursday afternoon.

She was docked at Schooner Island, a marina in set in the back bays connected to the mainland by a bridge. It's a unique spot because it’s not like a typical island you might picture; it’s more of a constructed area designed for specific uses. The island offers nice views of the surrounding water and the Wildwood area. It’s a relaxing spot where you can take in the scenery and enjoy some outdoor leisure activities, when there's not a giant vessel ablaze, of course.

Videos began circulating on Facebook showing "Luv-It" up in smoke at the fueling dock on Schooner Island after about 12:30 p.m. The video shows the Wildwood Fire Department beginning to hose down the boat at about seven minutes in. The observers can be heard talking about the serious heat the flames were exuding as the firefighters work to get the blaze under control. One even said the fueling dock itself caught fire, too.

They got the fire under control once the fire department and the Coast Guard were able attack it from the water.

What's even worse is that "Luv It" was on the market. She was listed for sale with a hefty price tag of almost $160,000. With 2 separate dining areas, two staterooms, and 2 bathrooms, this thing was packed with more amenities than some of the homes on land for rent during the season. She sure was a beauty.

Based on public information, there have been no injuries reported thus far.

