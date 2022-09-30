Hurricane Can’t Stop Jersey Eagles Fan Living in FL. [VIDEO]

Hurricane Ian, be damned. E-A-G-L-E-S! It's football season and the Eagles are 3-0...Ahhhhh.

If you need any more proof that Eagles fans are a breed apart, take a look at the viral video posted by dedicated Birds fan Gabe Ferraro, a transplanted New Jersey guy living in Cape Coral, Florida as he steadied himself against gusting winds and pelting rain on Wednesday to fly the Eagles flag in front of his home.

As AC/DC's "Thunderstruck' plays as the soundtrack, Ferraro's trees may be bending in the wind, but he remains undeterred, smiling for the camera.

Ferraro's buddy Brett Holcomb posted the video to Twitter, and it had more than 211,000 views and 1,500 likes as of Friday morning. The tweet included the message: "This is friend Gabe Ferraro who lives in Cape Coral, FL. He is prepared for Hurricane Ian."

Ferraro used to live in Pennsauken, New Jersey, before moving to Florida, according to CBS3. He said he lost power for about eight hours Wednesday.

Hopefully, Brett's electric will be functioning by 1 pm Sunday when the Eagles host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Coach Doug Pederson's return to the Linc.

South Jersey's Most Amazing Places For Delicious BBQ