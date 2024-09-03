Wow. If you didn't hate me before, you may hate me now.

Here it goes:

I hate an emoji.

I hate the praying hands emoji.

There it is.

I hate it with a passion.

I hate the praying hands emoji

People post the praying hands emoji ALL the time!

Someone dies - praying hands emoji.

Some is sick - praying hands emoji.

Someone had a bad day - praying hands emoji.

Someone lost a dog - praying hands emoji.

Someone lost a piece of jewelry - praying hands emoji.

Someone's phone is on low battery - praying hands emoji.

STOP!

For the love of, well, you know, take a minute to type something and actually say something.

To me, posting the praying hands emoji is an example of pure laziness.

Do you think someone's going to really feel better by staring at the emoji that took you 2 seconds to post?

"Wow! Look! An emoji! She must really care!"

Lazy. Lazy. Lazy.

Don't Get Me Wrong Don't jump to conclusions - I'm not against actual prayer. I do it often. Posting an emoji does not equal prayer.

It's actually the least you can do! It's an emoji!

If you really care, do something! Pick up the phone, and make a call. Pay someone a visit. Send money. Do SOMETHING! Posting an emoji is equivalent to doing NOTHING.

I'm going to get off my soapbox now and move on.

Oh, by the way - the "Praying Hands" Emoji is really just a "High Five" Emoji. Think about that!

(The proper response to this article, by the way, would be a praying hands emoji.)

