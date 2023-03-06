Iconic Tuckerton NJ Restaurant Sets Spring Opening Date

Few things beckon the memory of summer than "Stewart's Root Beer."

The legendary drive-in restaurant has been around for generations.

It all started back in 1924 when Frank Stewart developed what he hoped would be the best tasting root beer ever! The school teacher develop some tried and true recipes and off went his company. Once the root beer began to flow, he opened his first Stewart's Drive-in.

That first restaurant was in Mansfield, Ohio.

Today, according to Wikipedia, there are still 30 franchise locations, with the most being in New Jersey.

Originally, the restaurant featured only root beer and popcorn, but it quickly expanded to include hot dogs, hamburgers, french fries, milkshakes, ice cream floats and more!

Today, the Tuckerton Stewart's menu includes lobster roll, crab-cakes, seafood sandwiches, wraps, pork roll, cheesesteak, and more. You've come a long way, baby!

Spring must be right around the corner, because the Tuckerton location of Stewart's has announced on Facebook that they will be opening for the season on Thursday, April 6th.

We can't wait!

