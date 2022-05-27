Authorities in Cumberland County have released the name of the 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed Thursday morning in Vineland.

Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae says the victim was Anthony Torres-Sanchez.

According to officials, the Vineland Police Department responded to 1811 North Delsea Drive, which is a small shopping plaza, around 11:45 AM Thursday for the report of a gunshot victim.

From that address, Torres-Sanchez was taken to Inspira Medical Center in Vineland where he died from his injuries.

Webb-McRae's office says they do not believe this was a random act and the victim knew the person or people involved in the shooting.

Besides the victim's name, no new information was released Friday morning.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office at (609) 579-1431 or the Vineland Police Department at (856) 460-0805. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the ccpo.tips website.

