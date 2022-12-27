Important Washer Recall Due to Fire Risk

The washing machine has been in American homes for nearly 86 years. These days, washer/dryer units are a staple in nearly every American home. In fact, it's estimated that approximately 80% of American homes have a washer and dryer.

As we replace older model machines or purchase these machines for a new home, we'll be faced with an abundance of options that you may have never considered. These aren't our parents' machines.

Many of the new model washing machines come with wifi technology. I'm still not sure why one would need their appliances to be connected to the internet, but in this case, it could help you solve a serious safety issue.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Samsung has issued a recall of their popular top-loading washer. If you purchased a Samsung top-loading washer from Home Depot or Lowes, you want to check for model number: WA49B. It's estimated that the Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates about 663,500 of these units were sold between June of '21 and December of this year.

Home Depot Home Depot loading...

The problem, according to the CPSC, is that these washing machines can short-circuit and overheat, causing a fire hazard. Here's where the wifi capability is important. If your washer has wifi capability, is plugged into an electric outlet, and is connected to the internet, updated software should have already been downloaded automatically.

If your washer isn't wifi capable or if it isn't connected to the internet, or if you're not sure, you are urged to unplug the washer and contact Samsung support.

