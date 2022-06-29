Increased Car Crashes In This Egg Harbor Township, NJ Area

The latest major car crash on Ocean Heights and Pine Avenues in Egg Harbor Township occurred at approximately 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

Residents in this neighborhood have reported to us that crashes like this are becoming a regular occurrence.

They are asking for their government to perform a traffic impact study, with an accompanying safety component.

The residents strongly believe that a traffic light is required.

Residents told us that they feel unsafe negotiating this increasingly busy intersection.

In the photo below, you can see that all of the car airbags have deployed in the today’s major crash.

Michael Heath photo. Michael Heath photo. loading...

A telephone pole was toppled last month in a major crash in this same intersection.

The remnants of that crash are still visible, today.

Egg Harbor Township is a densely populated growth district, as designated by the New Jersey Pinelands Commission.

As such, there has been a significant increase in residential and commercial development in Egg Harbor Township.

Many Egg Harbor Township roads were built when the town was substantially undeveloped. They were never built to handle the traffic load that now exists.

The Ocean Heights and Pine Avenue intersection is becoming undeniably more dangerous.

We are requesting that our very responsible elected officials look into this without delay.