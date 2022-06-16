Insider Tip for Day One of Wildwood’s Country Music Fest

And away we go!



It didn't seem like it would ever get here, but the 2nd Barefoot Country Music Fest begins in Wildwood this evening!

It's the kickoff concert, the prelude to 3 big days and nights of non-stop country music and fun on the Wildwood Boardwalk. Headliners include Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, Eric Church, and Thursday night - Cole Swindell!

Tickets are still available - including single-day tickets. Click here for more information.

Last August the Barefoot Fest was covered in water. Water, water everywhere. This year, I had a chance to tour the grounds and everything looks great!

For last-minute questions about Barefoot, click here for answers.

Today's lineup includes music on several stages. One of the early highlights is "our own" Jessica Rose! She was one of the winners of our country contest winners last year and she'll be on the Coke stage from 6 til 630.

Other highlights for Thursday include Frank Ray - who's got a brand new song out that we just started playing on Cat Country it's called "Country'd Look Good On You." He's playing the Miller Lite Main Stage at 7:30 pm.

Jameson Rodgers will be on the main stage starting at 8:30 pm. Rodgers hits include "Some Girls" and "Cold Beer Calling My Name."

Finally, Cole Swindell takes the main stage at 10 pm and he's got a bunch of hits that he'll sling out `til 11:30.

All in all, it should be a great opening night for the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood. We hope to see you there!

If you are going to Barefoot, make sure to share your photos with us on the Cat Country 107.3 App.

