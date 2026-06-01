Police and rescue crews are continuing an urgent search for a teenage swimmer who disappeared in the ocean off Wildwood on Monday afternoon.

According to officials, the unidentified teen boy was reported missing near Cedar Avenue around 1:30 p.m. after entering the water. Emergency responders were quickly dispatched to the scene, launching a multi-agency search effort along the shoreline and in the surrounding waters.

Missing 14-Year-Old Swimmer In Wildwood

Authorities said the search involves the New Jersey State Police, the U.S. Coast Guard, local police departments, fire crews, and other emergency response agencies. Boats, rescue personnel, and aerial resources have been deployed as crews work to locate the missing swimmer.

Officials have not released the teen’s identity, and details surrounding the circumstances of the incident remain limited as the search continues.

Authorities confirmed that no lifeguards were on duty when the teen was reported missing. The incident occurred during the early afternoon hours, before many seasonal beach operations reach full staffing levels.

Ocean conditions at the time were not immediately released, but officials continue to urge beachgoers to use caution when entering the water and to swim only in areas protected by lifeguards whenever possible.

Authorities Say Search Is Still Ongoing

The Wildwood disappearance has drawn concern from residents and visitors as emergency crews remain focused on locating the teen. Officials said the search will continue until further notice.

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Anyone with information that could assist authorities is encouraged to contact local law enforcement. Additional updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

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